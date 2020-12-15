President-elect Joe Biden, on Monday, December 14, delivered a forceful attack on president Donald Trump’s barrage of lawsuits and claims of electoral fraud, stressing that the will of the people be honoured.

According to CNN, Biden spoke from Wilmington, hours after his win in the electoral college became official by exceeding the 270 electoral vote threshold.

His speech was not a victory lap, but rather an effort to establish his own legitimacy while calling out Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the results.

”Respecting the will of the people is at the heart of our democracy, even if we find those results hard to accept, said Biden alluding to Trump’s refusal to concede or accept the results.

Biden teed off on the Trump campaign’s repeated legal defeats and pointed to Friday’s devastating decision by the supreme court.

”The Trump campaign brought dozens and dozens of legal challenges, they were heard again and again and each of the times they were heard they were found to be without merit, he said.

Although Biden has tried to keep his focus on his agenda and on the coronavirus during many of his public remarks since networks called the race for him weeks ago, his Monday speech was an effort to put down a clear marker and establish the legitimacy of the election.

He praised courageous state, local officials and election workers, those who staffed the voting despite the coronavirus.

He said they showed absolute courage and a deep and unwavering faith which was a commitment to the law.

And they could not and would not give credence to what they knew was not true.

”It was truly remarkable because so many of these patriotic Americans were subjected to so much enormous political pressure, verbal abuse, and even threats of physical violence, he said.

While we all wish that our fellow Americans in these positions will always show such courage and commitment to free and fair elections, I hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw in this election, he added”

Biden’s electoral college win became official just before 5:30 p.m on Monday, with California’s votes pushing him over the 270 vote threshold.

With California’s vote, Biden stood at 302 electoral college votes, compared to Trump’s 232 votes.

Like this: Like Loading...