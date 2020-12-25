Nwanosike Onu, Awka and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

THE Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Paulinus Ezeokafor, has joined calls for the removal of service chiefs.

He said refusal to replace the service chiefs was fuelling corruption which the government claims to be fighting.

The cleric, in his Christmas message, queried the rationale for the government’s refusal to replace the chiefs despite repeated calls.

Ezeokafor alleged that certain individuals were feeding fat on the country’s security situation, and insisted that firing the service chiefs would reduce corruption.

He said: “I know that the fundamental responsibility of government is security and, where such is lacking, it is expected that those in authority should resign.

“When Muhammadu Buhari became president, he promised to tackle insecurity. The same promise he repeated in his second term. Yet we keep witnessing insecurity daily. First was the kidnapping of Chibok girls, followed by the Dapchi girls. Then the Kankara boys. To travel by road now is near impossible. Unfortunately, travelling by air is expensive. Yet our budget on security is alarming.

“We’re just making mockery of ourselves before the international community. Besides, when we negotiate with these criminals, we’re reinforcing them because they will use the ransom proceeds to buy more ammunition.

“Pampering the service chiefs is unhealthy, having exhausted their ideas. If these things are not checked, it will keep recycling. If the service chiefs are sincere, they will resign. But since they’re feeding on it, it will be difficult for them.”

Anglican Archbishop of the Niger Alexander Ibezim has described this Christmas as a miracle following the myriad challenges that characterised the year.

He said: “God came down in form of man to reconcile us back to him over 2,000 years ago, people still celebrate Christmas amidst challenges, proving that nobody can fight God.

“God, Emmanuel, is there with us to fight for us, encourage us, still in charge in our broken world. We need to nurture the poor, helpless and unemployed, same way baby Jesus was nurtured at birth. Use your resources to bring hope to others.”