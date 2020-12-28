Retirees in Anambra State have said they will soon embark on hunger strike in order to compel governor Willie Obiano to pay their gratuities.

According to the retirees, the last time they were paid gratuities was four years ago.

In a statement made available to Daily Trust on Monday, the Anambra state chairman of pensioners, Mr Anthony Ugozor said that since the state government is owing pensioners in the state four years arrears of gratuities, they would hold a meeting early next year to take a decision on the matter.

“We don’t know what again to do on this. You know we are longer in active service, so the government is treating our matter with levity because it knows we can no longer embark on an industrial dispute,” Ugozor said.

He said that at the next meeting, the retirees may consider embarking on a hunger strike, however, he was scared that the effect could be detrimental to their health.

The Chairman who noted that the governor paid retirees their pension before Christmas, said that is not all that they need, they also desire their gratuity.

He said since 2017, the state government had not paid any of the retirees in the state gratuity.

The statement read in part:

“That was what I said a few days ago that attracted unfair comments against me from government’s officials. They were not comfortable with me about my comment, but what I said was the truth.

“There are arrears of four years of gratuities in Anambra. The payment of gratuities stopped in Anambra in 2017. No retiree in the state of 2017,2018,2019,2020, has received gratuity.

“So, it worried me so much that I had to address the press on the matter. Some government officials were not happy with me, but they can’t stop me from saying the truth.

“If I don’t say the truth at my age, history will not judge me well.

“Harmonisation of pensions have not been done in this state since 2010, despite the fact that we’re contracting with government, discussing with them; writing to them; even in official state functions, I would include such demands in my official addresses.

“Paying pension as and when due will not stop me from talking about other entitlements of pensioners which the governor is not paying. The situation in Anambra State till date is that there is four years arrears of gratuity; harmonisation of pension not done and review of pensions every five years or whenever there is a review of workers’ salary, whichever comes earlier, is not done.”

