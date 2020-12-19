Returnees admit not observing protocols before reuniting with kinsmen

NCDC, Immigration mum after requesting questions

Port Health spokesman, others decline comments

The prospect of an explosion in COVID-19 cases is staring the nation in the face following the failure of the minders of the airports to subject immigrants from high risk countries to the protocols spelt out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), merely accepting the results of tests deportees claim to have done in the countries they are coming from, INNOCENT DURU reports.

A Nigerian deported from Austria has said that he and his other compatriots deported from the European country were admitted into the country without undergoing any test upon his arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on November 12.

Identifying himself simply as Breeze, the Austria returnee said: “We did not do any COVID-19 test when we arrived in Nigeria. The test I did was in Austria. When I was coming, the police over there gave me the result and asked me to give it to the Nigerian Immigration Service officials when I get here.”

Expressing surprise at the way he and other returnees from different countries were dismissed at the airport without any tests in spite of the havoc the virus was still wreaking across the world, he said he could not stop wondering how the country had managed to survive the ravaging pandemic with the care free attitude of the minders of our entry ports.

“If any of us (deportees) had been infected, he would have gone ahead to infect the relations he was going to meet at home,” Breeze noted.

“I did COVID-19 test three times in Austria. The first was before I had issues with the authorities. The second was in my place of work and the third was when I was in prison. All the results came out negative.

“We weren’t going out during the COVID-19 period. We always wore masks and used hand sanitizers from time to time.”

He noted that rather than make the deportees undergo the COVID-19 protocols at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, “the Nigerian Immigration officials started threatening to seize the passports of some of my deported colleagues because they had fingerprints in Italy and Spain. They said they wanted to send the passports to Abuja and that they would suffer before they would be able to get it back.

“The affected deportees had to start begging the officials, telling them that they had no money to give them because they had been in prison for two to three years.

“Some of us came back only with the clothes we wore. The place oozed with odour because we were not having our bath every day while we were in prison. In the prison where I served, we bathed two times a week.

“But the immigration officials were telling the guys to give them the money, wristwatches or gold they came back with. Fearing that they could lose their passports, some of the returnees gave them gold worth N200,000 before their passports were given back to them.

“After everything, they brought a bus, asked us to go into it and dropped us outside the airport,” he said.

According to a release by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on September 4, 2020, titled ‘provisional quarantine protocol for travellers arriving Nigeria from any country’, “all travellers arriving in Nigeria must have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19 by PCR in country of departure pre-boarding. The PCR test MUST be within 96 hours before departure and preferably within 72 hours pre-boarding.

“All intending passengers are required to register via an online national payment portal (Nigeria International Travel Portal –http://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) and pay for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria.”

Another deportee who arrived with the group that was brought back on December 10, 2020 confirmed that 43 of them who arrived on that day did not do any COVID-19 test.

He said the authorities only checked their temperature after which they were bundled out of the airport.

“We didn’t do any COVID-19 test here in Nigeria because we already did in Germany before coming to Nigeria. They only checked our temperature and that was all. The man holding the machine only placed it on our foreheads and that was all. I don’t know if that is how they carry out the COVID-19 test here because it has been long I left the country.

“I did COVID-19 test before I was deported. I did the test on December 7, 2020. On December 9, the police came and bundled me out of my house saying that I must go back to my country. I, together with 42 others landed on December 10.”

The embattled deportee expressed surprise about his deportation, saying that he had earlier applied to voluntarily return home and was made to undergo all the necessary training.

He said: “I registered to come back voluntarily but I was deported. I applied to return home in September. I went for the training, coaching and seminars that were organised for people who volunteered to return.

“After completing the training, I was waiting for them to contact me to ask me when I was going to do my booking. Actually, I was supposed to return in January or February, 2021, but before I knew it, they deported me.

“They didn’t give me a dime. Had it been they gave me the money and everything they promised to give me, I will not be calling it a deportation. I didn’t get a dime out of what they promised.

“I should be getting some things from IOM and some others. I even have a paper the woman from ZRB put down for me; how much to get and how to get it. She showed me all the benefits that are for people on voluntary returns but they ended up deporting me without giving me any compensation.”

Prior to recent deportation of Nigerians in Germany, Rex Osa, the Co-ordination Activist for Network Refugees 4Refugees, a political platform for refugees/migrant self-organisation based in Stuttgart, Germany, had raised the alarm that Germany was about exporting Coronavirus to Nigeria.

Osa said: “Germany has scheduled a charter deportation operation to Nigeria for December 10th, the same day Nigerians in Germany will be protesting against police brutality in Nigeria and Germany’s complicity in the destabilization of Africa.

“The fact that Germany will continue with deportation enforcement amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and its position as corona (Coronavirus) hotspot expresses Germany´s determination to export corona to Nigeria and aid further destabilization of the African continent at large.

“Reflecting on the situation of the scandalous corona outbreak in German refugee camps like Ellwangen in Baden Württemberg, asylum seekers were locked up and not allowed to leave the camp for many weeks.

“Even those who had tested negative to Covid-19 were neither separated nor allowed to leave the camp. It was all about protecting Germans.”

Osa added: “During the peak of the corona pandemic in March, Germany and its allies were quick to place a travelling ban on flights from Africa as they envisaged a serious corona impact in the African continent. Unfortunately, the reverse has been the case.

“With Germany being corona hotspot at the moment, the Nigerian people cannot be protected like Germans hence a negative corona test is sufficient to enforce deportation to Nigeria. Asylum seekers were being ordered by district Alein authorities to undertake corona test in preparation for deportation.

“Going by this development, the German government is actively engaging in exporting corona to further aid destabilisation in Nigeria and the African continent at large. Such act of the Angela Merkel-led government is an obvious show of contempt, lack of solidarity and no regrets for its colonial atrocities against the African people, because as far as the German government is concerned, the lives of Africans do not deserve to be protected.

“We are by the report calling on asylum seekers, migrant community, migrant solidarity activist and networks to mobilise their friends around Berlin to join our protest at the Nigerian Embassy and the German Chancellors Office today. Our Protest against police brutality in Nigeria symbolises denouncement of all forms of police violence in Germany and everywhere.

How we were deported from Austria, others

Recalling his experience coming back to the country, Breeze said: “We arrived in Nigeria on Thursday, November 12, 2020. We left Austria in the morning for Germany. We were 22 Nigerians that left Austria that day. We picked another two Nigerians from Germany before coming to Nigeria. We were escorted by 120 policemen. Each one of us had two policemen attached to him.

“We had the same number of policemen attached to us when we came out of prison. When we left the prison, we didn’t know where we were going because the vehicle was dark and sealed. It was when we got to the airport that we knew their mission. Then they started taking us one after the other into the waiting plane there in Austria.

“The pilot announced that we were about to move. We arrived in Deutschland, Germany at 6: 10. The plane refueled and had the two people I spoke earlier join us from there. Then the pilot announced once again that we were about to leave.

“When we were about getting to Lagos, they started calling each of us to give us our phones and wristwatches. Many of the people in the flight that day were sick but nobody cared about their state of health.

“Before some of us were deported, they took them to the hospital for treatment, but they still deported them even in their poor health conditions.”

Blaming the Nigerian authorities in Austria for the deportation of the citizens, he said: “The Nigerian envoys in Austria don’t speak well of us before the Austrian authorities. They speak contemptuously of our people such that the people would never consider a rethink about whatever they had planned to do. They are the ones causing all this for our people.

“The Austrian authorities are not friendly with Nigerians. The level of racism is very high. They don’t relate with other Africans like Ghana in that manner. They treat Somalians, Malians very well but I don’t know why they treat Nigerians unfairly.”

Prison experience

Reliving his prison experience, Osa said: “The experience in the prison was so horrible. We bathed two times a week. The soap was not good and there was no good food and no television.

“There was a place they made for us to walk around for 30 minutes but the officials reduced it to 15 minutes. Some inmates had rashes on their hands because of the prison conditions. I had it too and showed it to them. People were falling sick but I am not aware of anyone dying.

“I am happy to return to my homeland. It has been long I left the country. I am not really happy that after all those years, I came back in this manner. I was expecting that everybody including the country (Nigeria) would be happy with me on return but here I am in this manner.”

Immigration service mum after asking for questions

Nigeria Immigration Service officials in Lagos and Abuja were not forthcoming on providing information about the deportations. The service had in the past denied deportations witnessed and reported by our correspondent.

National Public Relations Officer of the service, Sunday James, was short of making denials this time around. Instead, he frowned at how he could be asked to provide information about deportation from abroad on the phone.

“How will you just call me now and expect me to tell you how many Nigerians were deported? You have to give me time. Send the questions to me on my phone please, so that I can know what you are asking.”

The questions were immediately sent to him but he was yet to respond at the time of filing this report.

Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos, Etim Edet, who was previously at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, was evasive on the matter.

“I am not in the office to find out please. I will get back to you. I am not in the office today,” he said.

When our correspondent told him that somebody in the office could provide him with the answer, he said: “I can’t say. I don’t know how authentic the information may be. I have to verify the information.”

Pressed further, Etim said: “I am not the PRO now. The PRO is there. I will have to find out in the office. The PRO is in a meeting right now. Thank you very much.”

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwoye, did not fare better than his immigration counterpart when asked about the deportations.

“How can you ask me that kind of question?” he queried.

“Because you work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” our correspondent replied.

“If I work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs… I take inventory of all Nigerians that are deported from where and to where?

“From Germany, Austria and others”, our correspondent interjected.

“I don’t have any information on it. Ask immigration.”

Asked if the ministry is not briefed each time Nigerians are deported, Nwoye said: “Ask them (Immigration) that question. You can equally call immigration to find out from them. They are equally a government agency.

“Nigerians that are deported, depending on the country they are deported from, as soon as they arrive here, it is immigration that take inventory of all those things. So ask immigration and not me.”

Further prodded on what the ministry’s records are saying about deportation in recent times, Nwoye said: “I don’t know,” as he ended the telephone conversation, saying, “Thank you very much. I am eating.”

Nigerian envoy, FAAN provide conflicting statistics

Nigerian envoy and Head of Section at the embassy in Germany, Mr Bello Anka and spokesperson of the Federal Airways Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Henrietta Yakubu, in different chats with The Nation provided statistics on the citizens deported in recent times, albeit with some contradictions.

While the Nigerian envoy put the number of deportees from Germany and Austria at 28, the FAAN spokesperson put the figures at 43.

Anka said: “Twenty-eight Nigerians, from our records, have been deported in the last three months. Most of them were people who came seeking for asylum.

“After one to two years of consideration, the authorities decided they were not qualified. Some of them have served their prison sentence.

“After serving two and a half years prison sentence in Germany, such a person is banned from remaining in the country.

“There are few cases like that. The deportees are not necessarily all from Germany. It is the EU that organises the deportation. They pick the people from different locations and return them to Nigeria, using a chartered flight.”

Yakubu, in a text message replying to questions sent to her, said: “A deportee flight no AWC 371 Reg G-VYGM arrived on 10-12-20 at 13:55hrs from Germany. The total is 43, 39 males and four females, via Air Tanker.

“Another deportee flight arrived today 16-12-20 from United States flight no N207AY Reg. OAE Omni Air International @06:35hrs total 30, male 28 and female two.”

She concurred that COVID-19 test is a must requirement for people coming into the country but advised that our correspondent should check with the Port Health when asked if the deportees did COVID-19 test on arrival.

“Of course, it is a requirement. You will have to ask Port Health concerning isolation; that is not FAAN’s responsibility,” he said.

When The Nation reached out to the spokesperson of Port Health, Dr Alex Morenike Okoh, she said she was not authorised to speak on the issue.

Okoh said: “You need to know that I cannot give you any information from the ministry because I am not authorised to speak to the media. So, I cannot answer any of those questions.”

Our correspondent tried to make her realise that the matter was of national importance, but she swiftly interjected: “As much as the matter is of importance, the fact that the public service rules do not permit me to talk to you is also of importance. I am sorry I have to go into another assignment now. I need to leave the telephone now please.”

Efforts made to have the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) provide answers to the disturbing development were fruitless.

One of the press relations officers identified as Emeka requested that questions should be forwarded to him for onward transmission to the appropriate department. Although the questions were instantly forwarded to the email address he provided, no response came from him thereafter as calls to his mobile phone went unanswered.

Another top officer of the commission identified as Uche said: “I think you should try and reach out to the national coordinator of PTF.”

The NCDC on December 11, 2020 on its website posted that there had been an increase in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the country.

Presenting the epidemiological situation, the NCDC said: “As of the 10th of December 2020, just over 71,000 confirmed cases and 1,190 deaths have been reported across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Since the beginning of September to the end of November 2020, Nigeria has recorded a gradual increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

“However, in the last week (30th of November to the 6th of December) our surveillance system has recorded a sharp increase in cases.

“The average number of daily cases recorded in the last week was higher than was recorded between September and November.

The commission on its website listed the following as guidelines that people coming into the country must follow:

Return passengers must show evidence of payment/appointment for a repeat PCR test, in-country

Passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration System’s Migrants Identification Data Analysis System (MIDAS). Passenger’s biodata page and picture will be forwarded to all COVID-19 PCR Sample Collection Centers to enable proper identification before sample collection

Return passengers must proceed on a 7-day self-isolation as per protocol and present at the designated sample collection sites on the 7th day of arrival.

Positive cases will be managed based on National Guidelines for COVID-19 treatment.

Passengers who test negative after 7 days will end self- isolation on the 8th day

The NCDC, the immigration and other relevant government agencies are yet to prove that the above protocols were observed when Nigerians deported from Austria and other foreign countries arrived.