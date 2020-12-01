A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating months after media reports linked the pair together.

A source told People on Monday that the 32-year-old lingerie mogul and the rapper, 32, are in the beginning stages of a romantic relationship. The confirmation came after they were seen enjoying a dinner with friends at New York City’s Beatrice Inn Saturday, as reported in Page Six.

The couple first sparked romance rumours following Rihanna’s split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January. The Sun, then, reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had been seeing each other, however, a source told E! that she was still single.

Rihanna featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign. The duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky | Image: Instagram/badgalriri

In videos for GQ and Vogue featuring the two, Rihanna and A$AP answered questions such as what they first notice in people to how they take care of their skin.

“My skin type is just as complicated as men are,” Rihanna jokingly said when A$AP Rocky asked about her skin type for Vogue. “Y’all always try to say women are complicated [but] it’s y’all!”

When Rihanna asked the rapper what his own skin is like, he answered: “Handsome.”

In the GQ video, the rapper also revealed the “hardest part” about working with Rihanna.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now. The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013. A$AP Rocky was also featured on her track “Cockiness.”

The Barbados-born beauty earlier this year parted ways from billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, and a source told US in February that she and ASAP Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, had been ‘hooking up’ and ‘having fun,’ as they ‘have always had chemistry.’

A source told Page Six in late January: “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.

“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days. It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.”