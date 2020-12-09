Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift are among those named on Forbes’ 100 most powerful women in the world list.

The publication offered their list of influential women who have made a difference in the world. The women on the Forbes 17th annual power list hail from 30 countries and were born across four generations. There are 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them.

But where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020.

In particular, several of this year’s powerful women received global plaudits for their effective responses to Covid-19.

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen at No. 37 for instance, implemented a rigorous contact-tracing program in January; as a result, to date, the island of 23 million people has lost only seven people to the virus.

Throughout this year, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Rihanna have more than earned their places, showing their charitable sides during the Covid-19 crisis. They have collectively donated millions of dollars to those in need, as well as incredible amounts of PPE and hand sanitiser to those working on the front line.

Angela Merkel beat out stiff competition for the top spot and newly elected vice president of the United State, Kamala Harris making history with the number three position. Oprah Winfrey was the highest ranking entertainment figure on the list, nabbing the 20th spot. Rihanna was named as number 69, with Beyonce taking 72nd place and movie director, Ava DuVernay in 79th position.

Queen Elizabeth landed in 46. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon also made the rankings thanks to her efforts in the coronavirus pandemic, soaring to 59th on the list. Actress, Reese Witherspoon was narrowly behind, making up the 92nd slot.

Others on the list include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, at 32, and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, at 52.