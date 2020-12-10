By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt
There is a riot at Rukpoku area of Port Harcourt as a yet to be identified policeman gun down a tricycle (Keke) driver.
The incident which happened around 7 am, on Airport road has caused a huge riot in the area.
Some angry youths and colleagues of the murdered driver have taken over the major road in protest.
ALSO READ: Gunmen shoot Afghan TV female journalist dead
The development has caused gridlock on the airport road following blockages and burnfires on the road by the aggrieved youths.
A source privy to the development alleged that the police killed the victim for refusing to offer him N100 bribe.
Comments