A medical doctor, Nkem has come a long way from ordinary digital marketer to one of the most prominent tech entrepreneurs in the South-south, DANIEL ESSIET reports.

Ifiok Nkem, a Certified Internet Webmaster, and Chief Executive , ProtonWEB, is the proud owner of a thriving web-design, development and internet-consulting agency based in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State .

An expert in software development, Nkem excels even beyond his limits by imprinting his name in the elite list of internet entrepreneurs in Nigeria, aiming to also make a name globally.

Having carved his own niche in the digital world, the Founder, SnapiLABs has become an inspiring example to many other youngsters like him.

Mixing his talents of creativity and innovation in digital marketing with his love and passion for his work together has given him an individual successful path for him to create more such successful feats in his life.

A medicine and surgery graduate of the University of PortHarcourt, Nkem experienced a massive career shift from medicine to technology and founded Snapilabs, a technology company.

SnapiLABs – a tech innovation lab, has created and successfully launched multiple SaaS Bestsellers.

At SnapiLABs, they mix ideas, codes and passion to create digital products that help people and businesses leverage the power of the internet to increase their growth.

His entrepreneurial journey started with web designing, before moving into digital products.

Starting early was difficult, but the support from family and friends helped him.

Today he is working with best names around the globe.Nkem taking Nigeria on Global platforms as an entrepreneur with pride.

He has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Nkem was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honoured to welcome Ifiok Nkem into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Nkem has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.

He believes in learning and adapting to the digital marketing trends that continue to evolve each year as new technologies are born and new companies enter the market. He has brought a revolution in South-Souht market with his remarkable digital skills.

This achievement came from the hard work he has put in, into his digital marketing career.

For him it is about hustling around the internet and online world and taking on all the changes in search engines.