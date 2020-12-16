Reports have emerged that a 35-year-old man, Sunday Eneshero, who was declared missing by the police, has been killed by ritualists after he got stranded around the Koko junction axis of the Benin-Sapele highway in Delta State.

The deceased, who is said to be an indigene of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, had left Igarra on November 21, 2020, to Warri for a funeral ceremony but got stranded on his way back to Benin City en route Igarra when the vehicle in which he was travelling broke down at the junction.

A family member who simply identified himself as Salami told Premium Times that late Mr Eneshero was returning from Warri in public transport which broke down at Koko junction but was trapped by suspected ritualists in the process of boarding another vehicle.

Salami said:



“He stayed by the roadside when he became stranded in an attempt to board another vehicle, according to information that we got.

“After waiting for 24 hours without having him back home, some members of the family reported the matter to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the state Police Command where he was declared missing.”

Narrating how the incident occurred, an IPO familiar with the development said that the ritualists severed the deceased’s body parts.

The IPO said:

“The deceased became stranded around 7 p.m. when the vehicle he boarded from Warri developed a fault. In the course of waiting for another vehicle by the roadside, some persons approached him and asked him to follow them.

“We learnt that the deceased put up some resistance, but it could not save him as he was dragged to a large trench at the roadside and murdered on the spot by four persons suspected to be ritualists. His head and hands were severed and later taken to a native doctor in the locality for alleged money rituals.”

The police further told Premium Times that a while other culprits are at large, a principal suspect has been arrested, adding that he admitted to the crime.

“When the police opened their investigation, the principal suspect was arrested. The suspect gave his name as Peace Onoshakpokaye. He is 25 years old. The suspect told the police that the said Sunday Eneshoro has been killed and the body severed.

“He later took the police team and health officials to recover the body that was already decomposing.



“He confessed that the severed body parts were given to a native doctor in the area who promised to use it for money rituals. He expressed regrets over their action.”

