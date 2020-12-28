A notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, who has been alleged to be the mastermind of several criminal acts in Kaduna state has been killed, the Kaduna State Government has said.

Making the disclosure in a statement on Monday statement, Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said Kachalla was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of terrorists.

Kachalla, until his death, continued to evade arrest for crimes of kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and terrorism in the state.

Aruwan said human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

“The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District,” Aruwan said adding that a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle was said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.

The statement noted that Kachalla and his gang were also involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and terrorism on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

The Commissioner disclosed that Kachalla was the mastermind of the January 9, 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the January 24, 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children.

“The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children,” he said.

Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnapping of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on October 3, 2019.

Aruwan further said that while Kachalla was being pursued in April 2020, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed.

Like this: Like Loading...