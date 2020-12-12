Daily News

Rivaldo tells Barca to ‘wake up’ and fix miserable form

Barcelona’s miserable form has Nou Camp icon Rivaldo worried, with the Brazilian instructing Lionel Messi and Co to ‘wake up’.

The Catalans looked to have Group G wrapped-up before Tuesday’s Champions League fixture, where Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus steaming into the last-16 with a valuable advantage over an uninspiring Barcelona.

Piling on the the hurt, a 2-1 defeat to Cadiz last weekend has left them ninth in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

With all the other favourites for this season’s Champions League topping their groups, Barca are likely to face a difficult draw – and Rivaldo has seen nothing to suggest they’re ready for the likes of PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

