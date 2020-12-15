By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

‘Chapter not affected by dissolution’

APC will fail again in Rivers, says Abe

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has continued following Igo Aguma’s insistence on being chairman of the caretaker committee.

Aguma, in a statement by his media aide, Livingstone Wechie, said the dissolution of all party structures by the National Caretaker Committee had no effect on the Rivers State chapter because of its pending court cases.

Wechie dismissed the inauguration of Isaac Ogbobula as chairman of the caretaker committee and his swearing in of caretaker committees in the local government and ward levels.

According to him, Ogbobula and others involved in the ceremonies were impostors and members of the Rotimi Amaechi Political Group. He insisted Rivers APC had no structures apart from the caretaker committee consisting of statutory party members led by Aguma, and as declared by the court.

He said: “The December 13 inauguration of local government chapters of the Amaechi Political Group (APG) by an impostor, Isaac Ogbobula, has nothing to do with the APC in Rivers State.

“For emphasis, the inauguration is that of an aggrieved set of people within the APC, consisting Amaechi’s followers.

“The National Executive Committee, during the last NEC meeting, announced the dissolution of all existing structures from wards, local government, state, zonal and national levels, and directed that all existing structures should now function as caretaker committees.

“It is on record that the APC has no existing structures in Rivers State at all levels, apart from the Caretaker Committee led by Aguma, comprising statutory members whose chairmanship was declared by the court and is still subsisting.

“We will continue to abide by the court judgments and any further judicial position in ensuring that justice is done on every issue in line with the APC Constitution.”

Senator Magnus Abe has said the APC will fail again in coming elections following its recent actions.

Abe described last Sunday’s inauguration of state, local government and ward caretaker committees as an act of impunity. He said leaders failed to consult widely before holding the inauguration.

A statement by his media aide, Parry Benson, said the inauguration was masterminded by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

He said it was the same attitude of insensibility that had kept the party in comatose in the state.

The senator maintained that any inauguration of caretaker committees without consultation of other stakeholders would only put the party in more chaotic situations.

He said: “It is this imperial approach to challenges facing the party without the input and consultation of other stakeholders that is responsible for the crisis. It is clear that those who believe in the power of man are once again on the move.

“It is unfortunate that APC in Rivers State has learnt nothing and forgotten nothing, it appears that the minister and his supporters are still bent on ‘their way or the highway’. The end result of this kind of behaviour is not difficult to predict. As usual, it will end in failure. When it fails, Nigerians should note that the choice of impunity, disrespect for party members, exclusion of critical stakeholders, contempt for judicial pronouncements and petty arrogance, over humility and inclusiveness, is the foundation of our serial failure as a party.”