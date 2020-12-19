A flag of the APC.

The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has suspended Senator Magnus Abe along with three other ex-members.

The quartet – including Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma, Livingstone Weche and Hon. Worgu Boms – were suspended for disobedience to the Constitution of the party and Anti-Party activities.

Chairman of the party’s State Executive Caretaker Committee, Barr. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula, confirmed the news on Saturday.

Ogbobula said that the action became necessary following the suspension of the listed names from their wards and local government.

He also recommended to the national APC body to expel them.

The State Caretaker Committee also expelled all those that were inaugurated as Local Government and Ward party executives across the state for making themselves available to be inaugurated by Hon. Igo Aguma.