By Egufe Yafugborhi

On a day the world marked the 2020 World Human Rights Day, the atmosphere in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, was so irreconcilable with the spirit of the day.

That fateful Thursday, in Rukpokwu, Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA), an edgy Police Inspector shot dead a tricycle driver, Chukwuma Ikechi, aka School Boy, at dawn over alleged failure to yield to N100 checkpoint extortion.

In the collateral damage trailing the brutal murder, two more persons were feared dead as police bullets flew in desperate repelling of an angry mob’s attempt to burn down the Rumuokoro Police Station under whose jurisdiction the trigger happy Inspector shot School Boy.

In same locality, precisely at Nkpolu, Rumuigbo, almost simultaneously, a woman, Ihuoma Amadi, allegedly repeatedly stabbed her husband, Kinikanwo Amadi, a former supervisory councilor, to death under yet unconfirmed circumstances.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police (CP) Joseph Mukan, was swift in responding to the case of School Boy, but the near silence on the after effects, particularly on the fate of those caught in the police face off with protesters, couldn’t drown the voice of victims in sharing the ugly experience.

Mukan, who immediately committed the killer Police Inspector to orderly room trial and preempted that he would be dismissed and charged to court, insisted that only School Boy may have died in the saga.

The CP, speaking through Rivers Police Command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, insisted, “Based on our press release yesterday, only one person, the Keke driver, was confirmed dead. And we affirm that the Inspector who shot him was frolicking on his own.”

Fyneface Dumnamene, Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC), countered, “We can confirm two persons dead already aside the Keke rider, but the casualty figure could rise from feelers we get from UPTH.”

Amaechi Efungwu, 47, who is battling for his life at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) with a leg temporarily paralyzed and stray bullets still inside of him from police shooting at protesters, attested from his hospital bed that there were fatalities during the protest.

Efungwu alleged he saw two bodies as the police first hauled him and other victims in pains to the Rumuokoro Division before dumping them at the UPTH and disappearing almost immediately with their handsets.

Efungwu narrated, “I was in a taxi, coming from Igwuruta when I ran into the protest over a policeman who had shot a Keke rider.

“At Eliozu where there was no movement to either side of the road, I decided to come down to trek through a detour by DPR linking Police Post.

“Before I could get there people were running scared. As I made to turn back, I felt a bullet hit me. I fell, on the walkway. “Another trekker near me fell as well. Police moved in and carried four of us to Rumuokoro Police Divisional Office.

“They declared me one of the protesters who came to burn their station. I said that was not the case. I was just an innocent victim going to work. They kicked me out of their patrol vehicle and I fell like a log unto a pool of mud.

“After a while they took us to UPTH. At the spot they shot me, I had brought out my phone to call my wife. Police seized the phone. There was no way I could reach any close relative. I don’t have their phone contact offhand.

“I had to beg a nurse to reach out to my younger sister living close to Uniport. I can hardly breathe at the moment. From my abdomen to one of my legs, I can hardly feel any sensation. I don’t want to die. I don’t know what is happening to me right now.”

Hospital officials indicated that since Efungwu was shot at the back, one legs temporarily paralysed and his hand also affected, if he is operated upon immediately to remove the bullet still in him he may die.

So, surgery is suspended for now and the bullet is still inside him as at the time of this updates.

Other casualties

By the day after School Boy’s murder, one Emeka Abel, one of those allegedly shot and brought to UPTH by the police in the heat of the protest has been confirmed dead.

Finest Abel, brother of the deceased, said, “Emeka, aka Abaego, 30, who hails from Ebonyi, was shot during the riot at Rumuokoro Police Station.

“His corpse was discovered at the UPTH mortuary. He was on his way to Rumuokoro to buy some wares he sells at Rukpokwu Market Junction when he was hit by police bullet. He wasn’t part of the protest. He’s only a trader who was going about his normal business.”

Ogoni born Nkpara Noble Nwi-Eesor, an orphan who lives on blending vegetables and dairy products daily at the Rumuokoro Market, also had his life cut shot in the melee. An eyewitness said, “He was hit by stray bullets as police shot at the rampaging rioters attempting to invade the police station. Nkpara hails from Luusue Sogho, Khana LGA of Rivers.”

Activists fume

Dumnamene of YEAC said, “Rivers Police Command must go beyond the alleged arrest, detention and disarming of the killer cop to trying and prosecuting other police officers on duty that fateful that to explain their roles in the multiple killing and the perpetrators brought to book.”

The Coordinator, Center for Basic Rights, Prince Wiro said, “It’s so disappointing on the part of the police for displaying such level of violence on a day the world marked Human Rights Day.

“We call for a thorough investigation into the shooting to death of a tricycle with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“It is highly regrettable that the life of another Nigerian youth was cut short on a World Human Rights Day. The killing of the tricycle driver by a police officer violates the right to life of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, Ihuoma, the suspect who allegedly stabbed her husband dead has been arrested by the police. She has five children for the late husband. Her 15-year-old daughter had raised the alarm as the mother allegedly knifed her father repeatedly at their Nkpolu home.

