Deceased’s family demands N200m compensation

The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on police brutality, yesterday, said the police legal team’s frequent requests for adjournments, was delaying proceedings at the panel.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd), stated this yesterday, while addressing the legal team at its sitting in Port Harcourt, wondering why the team claimed it was not in possession of files of matters mentioned for hearing.

Uriri said: “It is like you people are not organised or is it that you people are not serious? We have less than three works to go and each day you complain of not having your files.”

MEANWHILE, the family of deceased taxi driver, Nwobudo Edima, has demanded N200m compensation from the Nigeria Police as compensation for the death of their kinsman.

A close friend of the deceased, Nwobisike Eduma, told the panel that the late Edima died from torture by men of the Obite Police Station in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Council Area of the state.

He stated that the policemen beat up the deceased, who hailed from Ahoada Town in Ahoada-East Council Area, and left him in coma at the cell when he refused to give them an N100 bribe.

“Nwobudo was a taxi driver that plied Ahoada to Obite. On that particular day in 2018, the policemen at Obite stopped him and demanded N100 but he didn’t give them.

“So, they forced him out of his taxi and started beating him. He was already half-dead when they locked him up in cell. I approached the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and he was brought out of his cell and we took him to Ahaoda General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“We want those policemen involved in his death to be prosecuted so that justice will prevail. We are also demanding for N200m as compensation,” Eduma said.