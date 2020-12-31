A file of NPFL logo.

Rivers United of Port Harcourt have kicked off their 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Rangers International Football Club of Enugu.

Fortune Omoniwari, with an easy finish from Godwin Aguda’s cross, secured victory for coach Stanley Eguma’s team and also boost the team’s confidence ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second leg fixture against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa.

Godwin Aguda produced a man of the match performance to the delight of the few spectators at the Adokiye Amiesimaka and it was his move that was finished by Fortune Omoniwari in the 28th minute.

Despite the sending off of Rivers United’s playmaker Cletus Emotan after committing a second bookable offence in the 73rd minute, the visiting team failed to take advantage of the available 15 minutes to level up.

In the post-match interview, Rivers United’s Technical Adviser Stanley Eguma expressed how important it was to get all three points.

“It was good for us to win. It really raised our morale and confidence. The league has just started. It wasn’t an easy game. The Rangers too came for the three points. We are rivals and they came here and proved that,” he said.

“I commend my players, they have done well, the three points was very important for a start and I thank them.”

Eguma also spoke about his team’s next league match on Saturday against Abia Warriors in Aba.

“Well it’s the league, we all look for three points at every away encounter. We are looking out for three points and that’s another derby and we expect a tough one but we are prepared for it,” Eguma added.

“Having won today, we expect to win the Abia encounter. We expect to go to Abia State to get a good result.”