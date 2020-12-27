• As NPFL Returns Today

Rivers United goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, has expressed optimism in his team’s ability to overcome high-flying Enugu Rangers in today’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) opener slated for the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Smarting from their 2-0 away win over South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic in the first leg tie of the CAF Confederation Cup’s first qualifying round, the Pride of Rivers tutored by Coach Stanley Eguma would be hoping that their current form count against the Flying Antelopes of Enugu in today’s duel.

Speaking to The Guardian yesterday, Afelokhai, who kept a clean slate against the South Africans, assured fans of victory, even though they will not be watching the encounter due to the restriction order by the



Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic, which is now in its second wave across the world.

“Enugu Rangers, no doubt, is a good side and they have a good coach in Salisu Yusuf, who we know well. I believe our team is in good shape now and we the players are ready to face any opposition that comes our way.

“It is the first league game of the NPFL and it’s a fixture we cannot afford to handle with levity because we need to start well and by God’s we will win,” he said, adding that the fans should expect the best from the club against Enugu Rangers.

“The match against Enugu Rangers will be a prelude to what the fans should expect from us in the CAF Confederation Cup’s second leg tie against South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic. I know by God’s grace, it is going to be a good match for against the Flying Antelopes as much as we will expect it to be against Bloemfontein Celtic, when we meet at home,” he said.

In other fixtures, Adamawa United are slated to host Kano Pillars at the Pantanmi Stadium, Gombe, while Heartland will be on the road against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, as Nasarawa United will face Wikki Tourist in Lafia Township Stadium.

Also at home will be Plateau United against the visitor, Kwara United at the New Jos Stadium, Jos, as Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Akwa Ibom State will host Uyo derby between Akwa United and Dakkada, while Jigawa Golden Stars will welcome Sunshine Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium. FC Ifeanyi Ubah will lock horns with Lobi Stars at the FC Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium and Warri Wolves will travel to Lagos in a clash against MFM at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.