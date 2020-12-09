Burglars, according to Daily Trust, have invaded the Akwa Ibom State Government House, carting away millions of naira that were said to be stored in a Ghana-must-go bag. The exact amount of money contained in the bag has not been disclosed.

When questions were asked about the ownership of the money, it was revealed that the funds were meant for journalists. This development has since set tongues wagging with many asking why the state government was giving such money to journalists in the state.

According to reports, the money was kept in the office of the secretary to the chief press secretary to the governor.

It was gathered that the office was reportedly burgled as the locks were tampered with and then the “Ghana-must-go bag” containing the money was emptied and left on the floor.

Daily Trust further reports that the Chief security officer to the governor reportedly went to the press centre a day after the incident and invited the chief press secretary’s driver for interrogation.

A source told the publication:

“The money came in yesterday afternoon, but they refused to share it to the people it was meant for. So, the thief came in the night and destroyed the keys and gained access to the office of the Secretary to the CPS.

“This is not the first time the government house press centre is being robbed. We have lost about three plasma televisions, one at the reception, one in the reporter’s office and the other in the office used by cameramen. In all of these, no meeting, no replacement.”

However, neither the state government, the chief press secretary nor the state police command has commented on the development.

