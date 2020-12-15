By Nsa Gill, Calabar

The police in Cross River State have arrested four persons for alleged robbery in Calabar.

The robbery happened at No. 6, Asang Eniong Street, Calabar South, and the robbers shot Ekanem Ekanem (48). He was confirmed dead at the Navy Hospital.

Commissioner of Police Abdulkadir Jimoh, who paraded the suspects, said the police acted on a tip off and the suspects were arrested at Goldie market, close to Unical Goldie gate.

He named the suspects as Theophilus Nwosu (25); Godwin Ekwen (27); Adigor Emmanuel (20); and Benjare Arikpo (30).

Items recovered from them are two-locally made pistols; one live cartridge; one expended cartridge and four mobile phones.

Jimoh added that investigation was on.

The police last week secured the reprimand of eight suspects at the Afokang Correctional Service Centre for kidnapping, terrorism and possession of illegal firearms.

Justice S.M Shaibu of the Federal High Court in Calabar ordered that the defendants be remanded till February 25, 2021, pending their trial at the Federal High Court I.

The defendants were arrested by Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) and handed over to the police.

The Nation learned that Ita Ndiyo (28); Kenneth Atu (32); Idiang Idisng (33); Bassey Okon (27) and Ndifon Ajom (23) were arrested with two pump action guns, one locally-made pistol, 10 live cartridges, six 9mm live ammunitions as they dispossessed a Cameroonian and other victims of N3.8 million and CFA 270,000 and were arrested on the act.

Others are Moses Edem (18); Godwin Nyong (24) and Bassey Etim (19) who were also arrested for holding Mrs. Theresa Nyong hostage and demanded N30 million ransom.

The eight defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Justice Shaibu adjourned the matter till February 25, March 3, 4, 15 and 17 2021.