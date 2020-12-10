By Morakinyo Abodunrin

Barring any last minute changes, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expected to enplane in the next few days to his base in France ahead of the Christmas celebration with his family.

The German has been in the country since last month when the Super Eagles engaged the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON double header and attended to other sundry issues.

Apart from being part of the crowd at the NFF President Amaju Pinnick’s 50th birthday celebration in Warri, Rohr also watched the country’s representatives in the CAF Club competitions including Plateau United home tie against Simba of Tanzania and Rivers United’s home game against Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea.

“The home based players need to play regularly and in good conditions, especially infrastructures,” Rohr told NationSport. “I saw two teams representing the country in CAF competitions, there is talent but lack of rhythm because of the long absence of league games,” he said.

Yet the German said players from the domestic league would be accorded priority in future, while adding he was ready to work hand-in-hand with the coach to handle the new crop of players for the Super Eagles B.

“The CHAN coach is in charge of the home-based players and we will work hand in hand like we did in the past,” he said.

“I will monitor our Super Eagles players and with our scouting team, watch all the players who can make the team better. I will visit some of them who need support,” Rohr disclosed.

Meanwhile, Rohr admitted that the Super Eagles are work in progress with plans already afoot for the team’s tight schedule in the New Year.

“In the same time, we will analyse the last games of our future opponents,” Rohr further explained. “And hopefully, we can put our players in the best conditions for travelling and training and playing on good pitches,” he added.