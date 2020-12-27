Cristiano Ronaldo: world record as sportsman with over 200m social media fans

Cristiano Ronaldo, knocked out three other top contenders, for the Player of the Century crown at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday.

The Juventus forward attended the awards to receive the top prize for which Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Ronaldinho were also shortlisted.

“Thank you, to everyone who voted for me, to my family, to my mother and sisters,” Ronaldo said.

“It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.

“To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much. I hope to still be able to play for more years.”

The 35-year-old Portuguese also received the Agent of the Century award on behalf of his agent and compatriot, Jorge Mendes.

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski was named the player of the year in what was a good evening for his club.

Hansi Flick received the coach of the year prize and Bayern Munich was named the club of the year, after a season that included winning the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles.

Real Madrid was recognised as the club of the century.

Pep Guardiola was voted Coach of the Century, having won eight league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, as well as two Champions League titles with Barcelona.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino was also in attendance and played his part in the awards ceremony by handing trophies to several of the winners.

Vanguard News Nigeria