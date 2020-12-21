He netted 37 goals and six assists in 46 matches during the 2019/2020 campaign. Photo: [email protected]

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up the 2020 Golden Foot Award he won by beating archrival, Lionel Messi and nine other players, describing it as an honour.

“I am honoured to win the @goldenfootofficial and to be immortalised on the Champion Promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time!” the Portugal international tweeted on Sunday after picking up the 18th Golden Foot Award in which he also beat Lewandowski, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Sergio Aguero, Giorgio Chiellini and Arturo Vidal. “I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me.”

I am honored to win the @goldenfootofficial and to be immortalised on the Champion Promenade in Monaco, together with some of the greatest football legends of all time! I am truly humbled and want to thank the fans all over the world for having voted for me #goldenfoot2020 pic.twitter.com/HEWgjDUxgV — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 20, 2020

The 35-year-old former Manchester United striker was announced as the winner of the award introduced in 2003 after he got the highest votes from fans.

“The star of Juventus and the Portuguese national team received the highest number of votes among the 10 contenders selected this year,” the organisers had said in a statement on its website, confirming the former Real Madrid player as the winner of the prize.

Unlike previous years, the awards ceremony, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will take a different shape for the event which “usually takes place in the heart of the Principality of Monaco.”

The awards ceremony and gala will take place on December 28th, 2020

Ronaldo netted 37 goals and six assists in 46 matches during the 2019/2020 campaign, a fine form that saw him shortlisted for the 2020 FIFA Awards won by Bayern Munich’s Polish striker, Roberto Lewandowski.

Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, equally scooped the first Golden Foot Prestige prize.

“He is thus one of the most successful presidents in the history of

international football,” the organisers added.