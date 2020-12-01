City News

Rotary Club of Amuwo elects president-nominee

The Rotary Club of Amuwo has elected Goni Zakari, has its President Nominee. In attendance at the meeting were Rotary District 9110 leaders and Rotaractors.

Speaking on his election, he promised to lift the club to new heights bringing to fore his experiences in corporate and humanitarian circles, and also his involvement at the district where he is currently serving as a committee member for Rotary Youths Leadership Awards (RYLA), Family of Rotary and District Governor Installation Committee for 2021/2022.

Prior to his latest position, he has served the club and district meritoriously in various capacity, which include Chair, Service Projects, and Chair, Youths Service. He has also received numerous awards, some of which are Ajegunle Business School’s philanthropic man of the year and patron of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.





