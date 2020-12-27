The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has received 15 wheel chairs from the Rotary Club of Falomo District 9110, Lagos.

At a hand-over ceremony held at the Authority’s Headquarters Liaison in Lagos, the Managing Director of FAAN, who was represented by the General Manager, Environment, Mr. Nehemiah Auta expressed his heart-felt appreciation to the club for their benevolence.

He noted that the Rotary club globally is known for a strong culture of corporate social responsibility wherever they are domicile, and also appealed to other corporate organizations and non-governmental organizations alike to emulate their kind act, assuring that the Authority will ensure that the chairs are put to good use.

The District Governor of the club, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, who presented the chairs to FAAN alongside the club’s President, Rotarian Peter Nwaochei and other executives, promised that they will continue to partner with the Authority to ensure the delivery of good services at the Airports. He added that the gesture was part of the activities earmarked for the commemoration of their annual RC Falomo Family week.

Also present at the meeting were General Managers; Finance, Mrs. Funmilayo Olonisakin, Operations, Mrs. Olajumoke Oni, Special Duties, Mr. Kabir Muhammed, Commercial, Mrs. Francisca Sonaike, DGM Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Christabel Eromosele, DGM Stores, Mrs. Oge Okponyia, among others.

The club also adopted the Lamgbasa Community health centre in Ajah, where it has spent millions of naira in the centres upgrade and provision of medical equipments for the health of pregnant women and children.

The club also donated books to Okesuna High school , where d President, Peter Nwaochei and his entourage, which includes past president Orji Ajah encouraged the pupils to be good ambassadors by taking their studies very seriously in order to be a very productive citizens in future.

The director Youth service, Dora, Musa Gowon and Ijeoma chris -okafor urged the students to be a shining lights to their world .

The Rotary club of Falomo was the brainchild of Past District Governor (PDG) Lekan Ogundimu and PP Seyi Oduyoye the past president of the second Rotary club in Nigeria – the Rotary Club of Lagos, as their answer to membership drive and an attempt to introduce Rotary to young professionals.

The club, because of their early meeting time, due to top professionals it parades, decided to be called ‘The early birds.’

