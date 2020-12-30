The Rotary Club of Mende Midtown, District 9110, has installed its charter president. Speaking at her installation ceremony, Mariam Adegunwa said the principal project of the club would be to build a cafeteria for Mende Junior School in Maryland, Lagos.







She also promised to be dedicated to the cause of Rotary as she takes on her role as president of the newly formed club.







She said: “With the successful takeoff of the Rotary Club of Mende Midtown, comprising ethical businessmen and professionals with a remarkable diversity both in gender and age, our club is ready to take up the challenges and responsibilities that come along with the resolve to serve the community and make a difference through the seven areas of focus in Rotary.







“One of my dreams is to have an extension of this club, by youth service. I would also love to build a school and embark on more projects that will touch millions of lives,” she said.