By Emmanuel Oladesu

Businessman and presidential candidate in last year’s general elections, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Tuesday said the rotation of the presidency in 2023 will be counter-productive to the polity.

He said rotation may not foster national unity and development, adding that the country needs a good President from any region who is prepared and capable of promoting the socio-economic development.

The former presidential candidate said those who want power must build a national platform and national consensus behind their programmes.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim noted that Nigeria needs a President that will unite the country, secure it and transform its economy from an under-developed economy to a modern productive economy.

The business mogul maintained that the envisaged President “should not be based on tribe, religion or region, but on an ability to support the all-round social and economic development and provide sustainable employment for Nigeria’s massively unemployed hands”.

Olawepo-Hashim stressed that “Nigerians from every corner are always ready to vote for a good President when they see one,” recalling that without any zoning in 1993, the late Chief Moshood Abiola got more votes in Kano against Alhaji Bashir Tofa, his main opponent, who hails from the state.

He also recalled that in 1999, “despite the fact that President Olusegun Obasanjo’s home base, the Southwest, did not vote for him, he still became President, based on of votes from the six regions.

Olawepo-Hashim said: “The talk of zoning of the Presidency is therefore, a false narrative, divisive and inimical to national development.”