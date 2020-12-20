The invasion of alleged assassins into a church named Power of Pentecost Liberation Ministry, Okposi Achara in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Penultimate Tuesday, sent shivers down the spines of worshippers, prompting them to end the service.

The Sun reports that the assailants targetted one Chinyere, the head Prophet, Uchechukwu’s Elijah’s new wife, when she went to urinate outside the building, shot her on her forehead at close range and fled.

The development made worshippers take to their heels, abandoning their bibles.

A member of the Church identified as Oyeama said:

“That night, everywhere was noisy. The church generator was blasting and also the noise from the women praying inside the church made it difficult for us to actually understand that it was a gunshot. But we heard the sound ‘taaa’, but we thought it was sound of knock-out. You know we are already in Christmas mood. But a few minutes later, another church member went out to urinate and saw the pastor’s wife on the ground and shouted, then, everyone now came out.”

It was alleged that the attackers come solely for Chinyer whom Prophet Elijah married a month ago.

It was also gathered that the pastor who is in his 30s had a wife in Lagos and another girlfriend whom the church elders had arranged for him.

A source who stays around the church revealed that the pastor and church leaders were at loggerheads over the choice of Chinyere as a wife.

“Before the woman was shot, there was already crisis between the pastor and some elders and leaders of the church. They were not happy that he (pastor) left the woman they brought for him from Onicha Igboeze (nearby community) to marry and went and married another person. The Onicha lady is a member of the church too and she was the one who has been cooking and doing everything for the pastor. Everybody was seeing her as the pastor’s wife before he went and married Chinyere. They used to fight inside the church. The Onicha girl always fought with the pastor’s wife before the attack in the church,” the source said.

He further alleged that the elders of the church, the pastor’s first wife who lives in Lagos and the pastor’s jilted girlfriend were the ones who planned and executed the attack.

However, a cleric in the church identified as Pastor Kingsley said they were yet to ascertain the identities of the people behind the attack and that the pastor’s wife was responding to treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.

“We don’t know those behind the attack. But it is unfortunate. Our Prophet is not around. He has gone to Enugu to see the wife in the hospital. But he has reported the matter to the police in Abakaliki for investigation,” the pastor said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ebonyi State command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the report, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku has ordered for a full-scale investigation into the matter.

According to Odah: “On 2nd December 2020, at about 8:45 a.m, one Pastor Uchechukwu Aboh of Iheme Mbano, in Imo State, pastoring at Power of Pentecostal church, Okposi Achara in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, reported at Ohaozara Division, that on 1st by 7:00 p.m while they were in church service, unknown persons came to his church and shot his wife, one Chinyere Uchechukwu, on the head with a locally-made gun.

“The victim was rushed to Excellent Hospital Okposi Achara for treatment. The DPO said they rushed the woman to hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the Commissioner of Police is very interested in this matter. He has ordered for a full investigation into this matter with a view to unravelling the mystery behind the shooting because we are actually aware that there is a cult clash in Ebonyi and the joint security operatives are on the matter and we hope that very soon we will be able to fish out those cultists.

“But, it is very surprising that a pastor’s wife is also shot in the church, and nothing was stolen to say, it was a case of robbery, and no other person was injured to say, it was a mistake of identity. The CP has directed that investigation should be strictly conducted and the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

