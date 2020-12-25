A Russian billionaire has reportedly been found dead in Zanzibar while on holiday with his daughter and a mystery woman.

Igor Sosin, a retail magnate, and portfolio investor, who earlier recovered from coronavirus had intended to celebrate the new year in Zanzibar before his sudden death.

Sonin had founded pioneering Russian retail outlets Starik Hottabych and Modi after the fall of the Soviet Union.9

He was also a former co-owner of OBI hypermarkets and was credited with bringing household goods and do-it-yourself stores to the Russian market.

He also branched into pet stores.

The 53-year-old father of six was spending the festive holiday with his daughter Taisia, 18, and a mystery woman as he was reported to have been going through a divorce with his third wife.

According to Mail Online, his family said he could not be woken and doctors pronounced him dead.

The cause of death is not yet established.

His estranged third wife, Inna, was flying back to Moscow from a trip to the Bahamas after receiving news of his death.

Sosin was known for his love of lavish parties, yachts, tennis, and skiing.

In the US, he often rented a luxury house on Ox Pasture Lane in elite Southampton for almost £650,000, a property boasting 10 acres, two pools and a 50ft water fountain.

He famously held a swanky Fourth of July party at the property.

