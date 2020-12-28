The talented dancer was murdered as she returned home from a choreography session and the attacker reportedly released a stun grenade to distract attention from the shooting.

Police sources believe the shooter may have been a contract killer paid to take her out.

Cops are investigating a theory that she had been in a long term but secret relationship with a wealthy man believed to be a member of parliament.

They had been dating until this summer and when the MP’s wife learned about the affair she allegedly faced threats from the woman, according to reports by Russian magazine, Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Her boyfriend Alexander Kravchenko, 33, has denied any link to the murder and said he was in Yalta in the Crimea, where he works at the time.

He claimed she had a stalker and separately that she had a £6,000 debt that she needed to repay.

It was also reported that the assassin, dressed in a hoodie and wearing a mask and glasses, had used a non-lethal self-defence gun redesigned for shooting with real bullets.