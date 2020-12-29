There are multiple business opportunities in environmental conservation which have so far created more than 144,000 green jobs from the 44 green projects funded by Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) with thousands of other green jobs created by other green investments over the past eight years.

In 2008, Rwanda banned plastic bags and in 2011, Rwanda introduced the national Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy (GGCRS).

This was followed by the establishment of a green fund, in 2012 with aim to mobilize domestic and international climate finance, and secure sustainable financing to support projects toward the implementation of the green growth strategy.

These measures that started 10 years ago have played a role in creating green jobs and as more investments are made.

Teddy Mugabo Mpinganzima, The CEO of Rwanda Green Fund explained that over the past eight years, the fund has mobilized $188 Million from both domestic and foreign financing sources.

“The funded projects are implemented by public institutions, private sector and Civil Society Organizations/NGOs,” she said.

The higher portion of the funding, she said, went to conservation and sustainable management of natural resources and has created many jobs.

This includes jobs in ecosystem rehabilitation, sustainable land management, integrated water resources management, sustainable mining and quarrying, sustainable forest management as well as promotion and protection of biodiversity.

The other two funding windows, she said, include research and development and technology transfer and implementation as well as environment and climate change mainstreaming.

“These mainly focus on renewable energy, pollution management, water storage, conservation and irrigation technologies, agro-forestry, waste, urban planning and others,” she said.

The green investments have established 21,964 hectares of land against soil erosion and protected 27,889 hectares of watershed and water bodies.

“112,295 people were supported to cope with the effects of climate change and 73,651 households accessed off-grid clean energy,” she noted adding that the initiatives reduced 93,604 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Plastic bags ban and green job creation

Telesphore Mugwiza, The Director of Industry at the Ministry of Trade and Industry said that there are over 10 paper packaging industries and over five plastic waste recycling companies across the country.

Doing Business has learnt that each of the companies has created over 200 green jobs in direct and indirect jobs along the value chain.

“We have about 60 permanent employees and over 45 casual workers. We have more than 10 firms that supply raw materials across the country and these employ many others from waste collection to supply. Many jobs have also been created in the supply chain of products we produce from plastic bags recycling,” said Denise Mukarutete, the Human Resources Manager at Eco-Plastic Company in Nyarugenge district.

Amon Ndarifite, The Recycling Department Manager at Electromax Industry in Huye District said that they employ more than 50 workers and others who are casual workers.

“There are workers in the collection and supply of plastic waste. The jobs are also in the supply chain of finished products,” he said.

Leon Nduwayeze, The Managing Director of Agro-Plast that recycles plastics in Kicukiro District said with between Rwf400 million and Rwf500 million investment, over 50 permanent green jobs have been created.

“We have another 100 workers that we employ depending on when there is a lot of work. We also work with 11 youth companies who collect the plastic waste that we recycle and each employs at least five people. There are many workers in the collection and supply chain. We buy a Kilograme of plastic waste at between Rwf250 and Rwf350,” he said.

Environmentalists say these are few examples as many green jobs are created in other sectors such as waste management, street cleaning, government and private green projects across the country that were embarked on over the past ten years.