Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

…Says self-defence is legal

By Clifford Ndujihe, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Chinonso Alozie

LEADER of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, alleged that there are plots by South East governors to engage its newly established Eastern Security Network, ESN, with their respective vigilante groups in a battle.

Kanu, who said that self-defence is legal in Nigeria, in a statement through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, further alleged that the game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel.

He, therefore urged vigilante groups in the five South East states, who had been contacted or being recruited by the masterminds of the alleged plan to have a rethink.

Mazi Kanu’s statement read in part: “Through intelligence gathering, it has come to the knowledge of the IPOB that the governors of the old Eastern Region, are now recruiting traditional rulers, president-generals and politicians to mobilize some local vigilantes to engage Eastern Security Network, ESN in their various localities.

“The game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel. We therefore, wish to warn all local vigilantes in every state of Biafra who have been/may be contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil agenda through the traditional rulers and President Generals, PGs of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. Embarking on such unholy mission is suicidal!

“Anyone, vigilante group, community, traditional ruler or President General, political elite or anybody under any guise who will connive with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise!

“We want to make it clear that leaders of any community in Biafra land where any ESN personnel is attacked will pay dearly for such attack. In the same way, the Governor of any state where the security outfit is attacked shall also be held responsible. Any traditional ruler, PG and vigilante group who collaborates with the Nigeria military to attack ESN operatives should be prepared to bear the bitter consequences of their treachery.”

In another statement he signed personally, Kanu said: ”In Nigeria, self-defence is legal. Section 59 of Penal Code states: “Nothing is an offence of which is done in the lawful exercise of the right of private defence”. Section 32, Criminal Code states ‘It is not a crime to resist actual and unlawful violence‘.

Group raises alarm over IPOB’s security network in Igboland

Meanwhile, a group, the Movement Against Dissidents in Nigeria, yesterday, warned Nnamdi Kanu over his armed Eastern Security Network.

The convener of the group, Obinna Osita, who gave this warning in Owerri, said that the continued showcasing of ammunition by IPOB would end up producing dangerous militia group against the Igbo people.

“IPOB has some set of reckless, gullible, ignorant and untrained minds called members. We must caution here that if these untrained and bigoted minds are encouraged by Nnamdi Kanu, to carry assault riffles and other weapons and unleash them on Nigerians, we are doomed in this country with a new set of dangerous militia group in Eastern Nigeria.”

