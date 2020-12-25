Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

CHAIRMAN of the South West Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, received the memorandum for the establishment of the South West Development Commission, SWDC.

The Bill 2020 (SB.167) was sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The report was presented by the Chairman, Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to the Osun State governor, Dr. Charles Akinola.

Members of the committee are the Attorneys-General, Justice Commissioners and one other nominated person each from the six states of the South West.

Akinola, while presenting the report, said the memorandum was made up of an expanded report which looked at the different provisions of the bill for the proposed South West Development Commission.

He said: “What we are presenting is a joint memorandum which is the resolution that has been adopted by all the technical Committee members as the outcome of this committee’s deliberation for future consideration at your level as Governors.

“The Bill for an Act to establish the South West Development Commission is expected to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial and industrial potentials of the South West, receive and manage funds from allocation of the federation for the agricultural and industrial development of the South West and any other related educational backwardness as well as security and development challenges and other connected matters.”

Akeredolu, while receiving the bill, lauded the efforts of members of the technical committee at arriving at the memorandum, stressing that their choice by the South-West Governors was justifiable.

He assured that, at the level of the South-West Governors’ Forum, the highlighted issues such as the headquarters of the commission, among others, will be carefully looked into and deliberated upon for the good of the people of the region.

He also appreciated the committee for their position on the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, stating that DAWN will continue to exist as a think-tank just as the SWDC will provide the needed support base.

On the issue of dual membership of Ondo State raised by the committee, Governor Akeredolu said: “You raised the issue of Ondo State and NDDC. I can assure you that Ondo State is part of Southwest. You can’t exclude Ondo from the Southwest. This is about our region and not about Ondo State already belonging to another commission like the NDDC.

