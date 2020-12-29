… mourns fallen Labour Party chair

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

National Conscience Party, NCP has expressed shock over the death of the national chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdukadir Abubakar Salam.

In a statement from its national chairman, Dr Tanko Yunusa signed by his media aide, Omole Olusegun in Abuja on Tuesday, the party said it was concerned by the rising cases of deaths in the contemporary times.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of Alh. Abdukadir Abubakar Salam. Labour party National chairman.

“Although we do not imply anything since the cause of his death is not known to us, we are nonetheless concerned by the rising cases of unexplained deaths in our midst”, the statement stated.

NCP described the late Salem as a courageous man.

“Salam was a gentleman to the core and a good friend, we owe him a special tribute.

“Accordingly, we at the National Conscience Party would like to send our condolences to his family, Labour Party, Inter-party Advisory Council, (IPAC) the government and people of Niger State, and Paiko where Salam was a titleholder as Braden Paiko.

Abdulkarim Salam was a courageous politician with a nose for business. But not even this affected his views on national issues which he often expressed unequivocally.

“Although a political party man, Salam often kept the masses in his heart from partisan frays.

“He has passed away when his services were most needed.

“Nigeria will miss him. We pray for the repose of his soul”, the statement added.

