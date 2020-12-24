Justina Asishana – Minna

The Niger state Salary Management Committee has disclosed that 603 persons posing to be civil servants are yet to surface as the Committee makes its final submission.

This is coming after the committee has uncovered over 2000 illegal workers in the state workforce.

The Chairman of the Committee who is also Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Ibrahim Panti disclosed on Thursday during the post executive council briefing in Government House.

He said, “After conducting the final screening exercise to further verify the staff on government’s payroll, we discovered 2,764 have different names, using different banks with the same BVN being paid salaries.

“The report of the committee was out of 26,000 benchmarks given and only 23,624 were cleaned and cleared to have met the requirements as Civil Servants.”

Panti further explained that there are currently 191 pending cases while 477 workers have been placed on hold because they could not produce their first employment letter and other documents.

He stated that several million that have been going into some fictitious spending in Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) have been recovered.