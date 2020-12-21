Sam Smith | Billboard

Grammy award-winning singer Sam Smith in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe has revealed that they want to start a family at the age of 35.

The “How Do You Sleep” crooner who came out as nonbinary last year revealed that kids are a must in the future.

The 28-year-old who uses the pronouns they/them said:

“I want kids. I want all of it. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy! “I’m definitely going to do that at some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition. I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The Oscar winner also made it know that it would be nice to have someone by the side to start a family with.

“I’m going to work my ass off until then and hopefully find a boyfriend – but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found in London. I’ve been searching all over the place. Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

On coming out as non-binary, the “Stay With Me” hitmaker talked about the fight it requires to get people to respect their identity. They said:

“What I’ve learned is people don’t like to be wrong, and when people mess up a pronoun or something, they really don’t like it. It kind of ruins conversations, ruins moments. It’s really difficult. “So I’ve had to just go into myself and try and deal with it in a real kind way and just know everyone’s working on this. It’s going to take time. We’re changing a language here.”

Smith in an earlier interview has said that it’s ‘freeing’ not to be limited to one gender when deciding who to date, they said ‘I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with’.

According to a report by The Mirror, they said: