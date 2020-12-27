By Obinwa Nnaji

The present economic downturn nay strangulation, that had hit the world, undoubtedly made most people vulnerable to either living a life of hopelessness or resorting to begging as a means of survival.

What therefore would help the youths and the larger society out of trouble or stop them from doing drugs and taking pleasure in illicit alcohol as the only means of succour? Whereas most wealthy and opulent derive fun in simply dishing out paltry sum of money to the ‘army’ of natives and the needy, who daily mill around their palatial edifices, a big departure from this ugly norm, has necessitated this essay.

Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji, a Gusau Zamfara based Agriculturist and an ICT expert, thinks differently. Each time, he had travelled home in Mbu Town Isi-Uzo Local Government area of Enugu State, the avalanche of those in want, besieging his house, leaves a sour taste in the mouth. Painful as it is, he came to a conclusive stance, that enough was enough.

He describes the point of no return in these touching narrative. “ One had watched embarrassingly thousands of people coming each day for one assistance or the other. Others simply wait on the wings for a share of money no matter how little and they smile home rejoicing.

“ Surprisingly, those who claim to be farmers only go to their farmlands for only two hours, return to soak themselves in illicit drinks ‘Ogogoro’.. These are the pitiable lives our so called rural farmers live. So we decided to change this awful pattern by going into full large scale mechanised farming which would not only employ those whose stock in trade is to come begging but also the not too serious farmers. They now work fully on the farms get paid and are happier. In the past, this house would have been overrun “, he said pointing to the large compound now empty.

So what to do? Alhaji Sani who runs the first and largest indigenous Rice Mill Ansar Rice and Ansar Technology in Zamfara State, now acquired over 250 hectares of land, where he had grown Cotton, Coconut Palms, Beans and Onions. As a matter of fact, he is enthusiastic that in no distant time, the Farm at Ugwu Anama Mbu Amon, his birthplace, would serve Enugu State and the entire East 70% per cent of Onions the culinary spices for their homes. He is upbeat about it and had gotten scientists from one of the universities in the East to do a soil analysis and the results were amazingly favourable.

He has also acquired large hectares of land in Amanyi area of the Isi-Uzo Local Government including neighbouring town of Neke , where he is replicating those crops. “ The merits of Coconut, with all the attendant derivatives oil, medicinal qualities including exports potentials, cannot be over emphasised.”, Alhaji Sani pumps his thumbs in assurance.

A five-kilometre radius drive round his gigantic farm settlement, struck this writer with awe. The Cotton buds already spotting white woolly and immaculate in color. The Coconut palms interspace the vast farmland with workers found at site hilariously working. He is installing what he dubbed irrigation dripping. An American terminology and practice he had garnered from his business trip to United States of America. With this technical know how, the farm is watered all year round.

He has Mother Luck as his farm is situated near the flowing Ebonyi River. He plans to build two magnificent Dams to aid irrigation. The beans already being harvested as women farmers found were very busy with beans already cleaned up spread widely on mats for sunshine.

Alhaji Sani constructed most of the roads to the inner parts of the villages to make for accessibility. His large heart, knows no bounds. He empowered his town that had been in darkness, with a large Transformer. “ What we did, was to source power from nearby town of Ogbodu Aba, a distance of about five kilometres away and electrified a 10-kilometre radius of the town and even beyond in our rural electrification support.”, he explained heartily.

There is a market under construction and perhaps the ice on the cake so to say, is that he is single handedly building an ultra modern cum model Technical College at Mbu that would occupy 36 class rooms, first of its kind. His desire is to complete the school and hand it over to Enugu State Government to run, since the peasant farmers and villagers , would find it difficult to pay fees were he to run it as private venture.

Born 41 years ago at Ugwu Anama Mbu Amon of Isi-Uzo Local Government Enugu State, Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji, holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration, from Dan Fodio University Sokoto, having earlier majored in Computer Science. Having successfully established Ansar Rice, he also founded Ansar Technology, employing ICT to aid agriculture and businesses up northern part of the country.

Today, his company is the ICT Service Provider in all of North West, North East and North Central States of Nigeria. Since 2013, his company has been assisting various companies and businesses to achieve their goals with impactful industrial specifications. In 2014, Alhaji Sani established BAFFA Bread, a flourishing delicacy with assorted confectionery, that has become a household name.

A workaholic and trail blazer, he equally had floated an A3 Jinarry Factory for Cotton production up northern part of the country with all sophistry.

At the last count, he is a veritable Consultant to the Zamfara State Government on CBN Anchor Borrowers Program including several CBN interventions.

His philanthropic gestures continue to be extended to all and sundry especially his teeming Isi-Uzo people. Calm, quiet, unassuming and suave, always spotting his jeans, tee shirt and cap, Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji is an emergent Youth out to lift his people out of poverty by making them self reliant. In the near future, he plans to make the workers at the farm own it by sharing formula of percentage from proceeds between him and the workers.

Small wonder, a 100 – strong body of Nsukka Journalists Foundation NJF will on December 26,2020, confer on Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji, Patron of NJF, amongst five other prominent and influential dignitaries from the old Nsukka cultural area.