By Adebisi Onanuga

Legal luminaries from differentb parts of the country trouped to the ancient town of Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Council Area of Osun State last Saturday to participate in a befitting reception accorded Professor Damilola Sunday Olawuyi who was currently conferred with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on December 14, 2020.

Prof. Olawuyi who is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) is the third lawyer from Igbajo to be so conferred with such professional honour by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee. He joins two other illustrious ambassadors of the town Asiwaju Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and Dr. Victoria Olufunmilayo Awolomo (SAN) who have attained the rank.

Victoria Parks and Garden was a beehive of activities during the reception as friends, well-wishers, relations of the honouree thronged the venue to identify with the youngest law professor in Nigeria to be conferred with the highest legal honour in this country at the age of 37 years.

In his own remark, the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Femi Akande, described Professor Olawuyi as an illustrious son of Igbajoland who has brought honour to his town in particular and Osun State in general.

Oyetola stated further said that the new SAN is a worthy source of inspiration to the youths to the effect that hard work and determination could earn one his life desire as it was being witnessed on the fulfilled life of Professor Olawuyi.

The governor hinted that his administration particularly, the state Ministry of Justice, would always be ready to assist the new SAN in any area he thinks such is required.

In his own remark, the state Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, who also hails from the ancient town of Igbajo, could not hide his feelings as he was full of accolades for the young SAN who has brought honour to the town of Igbajo.

Famodun enjoined the youths to learn a very good lesson from the professional success story of Professor Olawuyi and lace it with prayers in order for them to have a headway in life.

The Osun APC Caretaker Chairman who congratulated the immediate family of the honouree in particular and the entire Igbajo community on this rare feat of their son prayed to God to continue to bless the community.

Delivering the keynote speech titled “The Power of Education”, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), OFR, President and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) extolled the virtues of Prof. Olawuyi as a humble, disciplined, charismatic and very diligent academic, in whom ABUAD is very proud.

In his own remark, Professor Olawuyi stated that he has resolved to prioritise welfare of the people having attained the highest professional pinnacle in his field of study.

He expressed his gratitude to all the people who made the occasion to become a reality with a promise that he would continue to be a good ambassador of his community and his state of origin.

Professor Olawuyi, SAN who, in addition to his work here in Nigeria, lectures in several universities across the world, said “ The welfare of the people is the supreme law. That summarizes my world view. I hope to continue in the footsteps of Aare Afe Babalola, SAN and other eminent lawyers in this country, who have continuously used law for its real purpose, which is to advance the welfare of the common citizen and to bring justice to their doorsteps.” He further noted “May God continue to make Igbajo community a veritable vessel to export more good things to Nigeria and the rest of the world”, he stated.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance were the community chiefs who represented the Owa of Igbajoland, Oba Olufemi Adeniyi Fashade; the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) who is also the Asiwaju of Igbajoland; representatives of Osun State judiciary, Justice W.O Akanbi, and Justice Adedotun Onibokun; Mrs Oludayo Olorunfemi, Member of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Adedotun Fagbenle, Prince Adekunle Famodun, representatives of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti; and the father of the celebrant, Elder Francis Olawuyi amongst others.