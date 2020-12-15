Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says Muhammadu Sanusi, the dethroned emir of Kano, is not fit to be a king.

Ganduje made the comment in Abuja during the presentation of “Dear President Goodluck Jonathan (An Open Letter),” written by Bonaventure Melah, a former managing editor of the Daily Times Newspaper.

The governor alleged that Sanusi was considered for the throne in order to spite Jonathan.

Jonathan had suspended Sanusi as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after the economist raised the alarm that $20 billion oil revenue could not be accounted for.

At the book launch, Ganduje said Sanusi should not have spoken publicly about the missing money, Punch said in its report.

“You could have given him (Jonathan) this clue and then he would know how to investigate even before those who had stolen the money would find a way of hiding the money. That statement, I said in my mind was not honourable. That statement created bad blood,” he said.

“Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano not because he was the best man for the throne but to retaliate what Jonathan did to him. That was in order to prove that what Jonathan did to him was wrong and that the people of Kano wanted their son as Emir and therefore they decided to appoint him as Emir.

“But when he was appointed, there was a lot of demonstration with people burning tyres here and there. But because of government backing, he was sustained on the stool.”

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, had appointed Sanusi as emir in 2014. But Ganduje, who succeeded Kwankwaso, removed the monarch in March.

Defending his action, Ganduje said, “When I became governor, I said yes, the Jonathan medicine is an important medicine. That medicine, even though I am not a medical doctor, but that medicine would serve the same purpose, for the same disease and for the same patient.

“So I took my Jonathan medicine and decided to save the system, to save the institution and I applied it effectively. So Jonathan and I are on the same page. Actually, I have no regrets.”