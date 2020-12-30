Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has promised to appoint a Senior Special Assistant on Disability Affairs, adding that his administration earmarked N500 million for Persons Living With Disabilities, PLWDs in the 2021 budget.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during an interactive session with the PLWDs at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, assuring that the fund would be accessed from next year 2021.

He said that his government had observed some of the challenges of the physically-challenged in the state and would continue to engage them for a better relationship.

Sanwo-Olu assured them that a Senior Special Assistant on Disability Affairs would facilitate better relationships with them.

The governor, however, called on the private sector to collaborate in providing a conducive environment for people with special abilities across the state.

Earlier, the PLWDs, through one of the speakers, Mr. Babatunde Muhammed, a representative of Nigeria Association of the Blinds, had requested for various support packages for PLWDs.

He mentioned sign language teachers for the deaf, support from Local governments, inclusive education to enable the blind attend regular schools with able-bodied persons, the establishment of a government-owned school for the blind, more teachers and caregivers for children with intellectual disabilities and establishment of early intervention centres across the state and Special COVID-19 care package for PLWDs in case they contract the ravaging virus.

Vanguard reports that Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed into law the budget size of N1.163,522,460,717 for the governor’s assent.

The breakdown of the budget tagged “Budget of Rekindled Hope,” stood at N460,587,043,741, as recurrent, and capital expenditure of N702,935,416,976.

