Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor

Local council chairmen in Lagos State Tuesday hailed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for demonstrating exemplary leadership.

The 57 council chairmen said he has also lived to expectation as the Incident Commander, noting that he had coordinated the anti-Covid war effectively.

The Conference of 57 Chairmen said in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Sesan Daini of Igbogbo/Bayeku Council, that Sanwo-Olu had attracted a plethora of awards bestowed on him in recognition of his exemplary and proactive leadership

The group also rejoiced over the governor’s recovery from Covid-19.

The statement reads:”The awards and accolades didn’t come as surprise to us because we know very well that a “goldfish has no hiding place” and it is only a matter of time before it is sorted out for recognition.

“We specially congratulate Mr. Governor on his recent awards as the Nation Newspaper’s Person of the Year 2020, the Leadership Newspaper’s Governor of the Year 2020 and the New Telegraph Newspaper’s Governor of the Year 2020 (Covid-19 Management).

“As the Governor of Nigeria’s economic hub, where the index covid-19 case was recorded on February 27, 2020, many international bodies feared for the impending spread to other parts of the country but Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, responded accordingly, rising to the occasion to place himself at the epicentre of the crisis, and with relevant information as a critical tool, allayed the fears and rumours already spreading among Lagosians and the world in general.

“As the Incident Commander of Lagos State, he has demonstrated an exemplary leadership in directing and managing the affairs of the State through the darkest days. His over-preparedness acted as the first line of defence for the whole country in the fight to mitigate against the “anticipated” spread of the virus in Lagos and Nigeria by extension.

“It will be nothing but an understatement to assert that Governor Sanwo-Olu has made effective use of available State resources to set-up a rapid and efficient COVID-19 response team and well-equipped isolation centres to counter and actively manage the virus.



He has also designed a comfortable plan to enable citizens conduct day-to-day activities from a safe distance, imposed appropriate lockdown procedures, distributed relief materials and palliatives, despite being in the centre of it all. His responsive efforts have consistently indicated a resistance and defence against the further spread of the virus.

“As the second wave of the virus is imminent, we join the state government in urging all residents to mask up, sanitise, observe social distancing and other coronavirus safety protocols as an impetus to mitigate against the spread of the virus. The year 2020 has been tough enough on us all and we should play our individual and collective roles in making 2021 a prosperous year of recovery by all standards.”