Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday awarded scholarship to two graduating students of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Sanwo-Olu announced the awards during the university’s convocation.

The governor awarded scholarship to one Oladimeji Shotunde, a BSc graduate and a MSc graduate.

“I want to commend you for raising the bar in our university Oladimeji and for creating that excellent milestone,” Sanwo-Olu said while addressing participants virtually.

“The state government will be providing scholarship for you into whatever university you wish to pursue your academic excellence at whatsoever level

“I will also be making a personal donation of five million naira for your further work to help you to be able to settle you to continue to be a source of inspiration to others.”

Sanwo-Olu said the scholarship and grants to the student are part of government’s demonstration to encourage excellent citizens and students.

He announced that the state government will provide employment for such students who excelled in their academics.

