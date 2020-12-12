• Lagos Anti-One Way Squad Impounds 42 Vehicles

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would go into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The governor and other members of his team would be tested by the Lagos State Biobank today, but would remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

There has been a slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos, with residents advised to adhere to the prescribed protocols and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

This is not the first time Sanwo-Olu is taking the COVID-19 test, having done so at least three times since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, three police officers and a naval rating were part of the offenders whose vehicles were impounded yesterday in an enforcement carried out by the Anti-Oneway and Other Traffic Offences Squad of the state government.

The traffic offenders met their Waterloo during the squad’s operations along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and Mile 2 areas of the state.No fewer than 42 vehicles, including two articulated trucks and commercial tricycles driving against the traffic were arrested by the squad, led by the Commander of policemen in Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), Shola Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police (SP).

Yesterday’s enforcement was jointly carried out by the squad, which was created last Monday by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, at the instance of the governor, specifically to arrest and impound vehicles plying one-way, BRT lanes and also commercial motorcycles operating in restricted areas, as well as men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).