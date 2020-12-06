The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has described the late Chief Imam of the State House, Imam Ismail Adejare Tijani as a dedicated Muslim scholar and passionate religious leader with a gift of the Islamic scripture.

The Governor stated this while paying tribute on behalf of his family and the good people of Lagos State at the eight-day Fidau prayer, held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

In the tribute presented on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Islamic Matters, Hon. Ahmed Abdullahi Jebe, the governor said in his personal encounter with the late Imam, he saw a man that was dogged in his belief of the oneness of Allah, adding that Tijani’s sermons during congregation prayers he led in the Lagos House Mosque, Marina, were always about the good above evil.

Also in his tribute, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat said he received the news of Imam Adejare’s death with heavy heart. He said the Imam was a man of deep learning, wisdom, nice and warm, who lived as stiputed by the Holy Quran and always ready to share with others the blessings he received from Allah.

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the death of Imam Tijani left him deeply shocked and devastated.

Asiwaju stated that Imam Adejare was an excellent human being, who remained humble, humane, unpretentious and very unassuming till death.

Asiwaju, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tunde Rahman, said Imam Tijani was not just a close associate, but also a friend and brother, adding that he did not disappoint, but performed his duties as a Public Servant and Chief Imam with diligence, prudence and dedication.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Senator Oluremi Tinubu; the Chief of Staff, Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde; Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi; Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Chief Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo and many others also paid their tribute at the occasion.

Aside the prayers rendered for the departed Imam, lectures on the implications of death and lessons for those still alive were delivered in English language by Alhaji Qudus Amuni, an Associate Professor of Arabic Studies, Lagos State University (LASU) and in Yoruba language by Chief Imam of Nawair-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Lagos branch, Sheikh AbdulMajeed Ayinla.

The prayer session was led by the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Engr. Sulaiman Olohuntoyin Abbu-Nolla, among other prominent Imams from the five divisions and Islamic clerics across Lagos State.