By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday urged members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission to bring governance closer to the grassroots.

He spoke in Alausa, Ikeja at the swearing-in of the newly appointed members of the commission.

The members are: Mr Kamal Baiyewu, Chairman. Other members are Taofeek Adaranijo, Ahmed Seriki, Biodun Orekoya and Akeem Bamgbola.

Sanwo-Olu said the local government is the closest to the people, and as such the people should feel positive effects of governance at that level. Bayewu, the former chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, assured the governor that they would work to create a ‘well motivated local government civil service that could compete with others in the world.