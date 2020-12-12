Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for the coronavirus after he was exposed to a confirmed case.

“A PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus,” Lagos State commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said.

The commissioner said the governor is showing mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID and that he has started receiving treatment.

Sanwo-Olu on Friday went into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The governor and other members of his team were tested by the Lagos State Biobank on Saturday when his result showed he has tested positive for the virus.

This is not the first time Sanwo-Olu is taking the COVID-19 test. He had undergone the test three times since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

Sanwo-Olu’s spokesman Gboyega Akosile in August disclosed that he, his wife and driver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

“My worst fear stared at me in the face; we all tested positive for Coronavirus – my wife, driver and I. I immediately called my driver to inform him,” Akosile said in a Facebook post.

“Clearly he was asymptomatic because as at that time and up till the time of writing this piece, he had no symptoms. Life has been normal for him. Nonetheless, I insisted that he should self-isolate at home for 14 days and not go about infecting other people.

“COVID-19 is not a hoax, it’s very real. Use your face mask wash your hands regularly, use sanitizer and please keep to the social distance protocols.”

There has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria recently. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday announced that 796 new cases were recorded in the country.

Nigeria has 72,140 confirmed cases – with 65,722 people treated and discharged and 1,190 COVID-19-related deaths.

NCDC advises Nigerians to adhere to the prescribed protocols and avoid unnecessary gatherings to curb the virus.

