Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, tested positive for coronavirus.

The state’s Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi, in a statement said Sanwo-Olu is currently experiencing “mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.”

The statement added that the governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by a team from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest, and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the governor, whose aides had previously tested positive in the past few months, recently went into isolation after contacting someone who had contracted the virus.

Lagos State currently has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country, with over 20, 000 cases in the state.