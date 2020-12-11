By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has described the late Chief Imam of the State House, Imam Ismail Adejare Tijani, as a dedicated Muslim scholar and passionate religious leader with a gift of the Islamic scripture.

The Governor stated this during the Fidau held for Tijani at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Lagos Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Islamic Matters, Ahmed Abdullahi Jebe, Sanwo-Olu affirmed that in his personal encounter with the late Imam, he saw a man that was dogged in his belief of the oneness of Allah.

While emphasising that he personally followed and admired the late Imam during his lifetime, the governor stressed that his wisdom, knowledge and dedication to the course of Allah stood him apart as a true Islamic scholar.

Deputy Governor Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat said he received the news of Imam Adejare’s death with a heavy heart.

He said the Imam was a man of deep learning, wisdom, nice, warm, lived a live as dedicated by the Holy Quran and always ready to share with others the blessings he received from Allah.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the death of Imam Tijani left him deeply shocked and devastated.

Asiwaju stated that Imam Adejare was an excellent human being who remained humble, humane, unpretentious and very unassuming till death.

Asiwaju who was represented by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, stated that Imam Tijani was not just a close associate but a friend and brother, adding that he did not disappoint but performed his duties as a public servant and Chief Imam with diligence, prudence and dedication.

He prayed Allah admit the late Imam into Al-Jannah Fridaus.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Senator Oluremi Tinubu; the Chief of Staff, Lagos State, Tayo Akinmade Ayinde; Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi; Iyaoja General of Nigeria, Chief Folasade Tinubu-Ojo and many others also eulogised the late Imam.

The prayer session was led by the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abbu-Nolla, other prominent Imams from the five divisions and Islamic clerics across the state.