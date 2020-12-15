Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is billed to speak on how the government is mobilising communities for security and prosperity at the maiden lecture of the Echonews Newspaper awards on Thursday, December 17.







The governor will review the implementation of the THEMES agenda in meeting the needs of various communities in Lagos and plans for the future.







Echonews Newspapers Limited, organisers of the annual event, said the topic has become germane in view of the EndSARS violence, which led to wanton destruction of lives and properties and set the state back.







“The unsavoury development necessitates new thinking and perspectives on how the government can protect lives and properties in times of crisis and the role of communities,” it said in a statement signed by its publisher, Kehinde Bamigbetan.







The organisers also noted that the challenge of creating prosperity in a period of recession is a major task for the government of Nigeria’s most industrialised state, adding that the lecture would provide hints of how the government is tackling the issue.







The event will hold at the Banquet Hall of the Iconic Castle Events Centre, NNPC Road, Ejigbo, Lagos. The newspaper said the awards would recognise individuals, companies and organisations whose positive impact on residents and the environment in 2020 has led to the development of the community.







Bamigbetan, a former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, chaired Ejigbo Local Council Development Area between 2008 and 2014.

