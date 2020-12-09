Our Reporter

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday urged retired heads of service and permanent secretaries to bequeath their wealth of experience to those in service.

He said this will boost the economy.

The governor gave the advice during his welcome address at the opening of the 7th summit of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS), in collaboration with the government.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Pension Office, Mr. Kayode Ogunnubi, thanked ALARHOSPS members for being consistent in their annual meeting and deliberation, which, according to him, should continue “because all of you are reservoir of technocrats, and I believe workers in service will benefit from you.”

Head of Service (HoS) Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola expressed appreciation to members of the association for their consistency.

He congratulated them on being alive to witness this year’s event despite the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSars protests.

Muri-Okunola assured all present that by God’s grace, Lagos would become better.