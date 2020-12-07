(Middle) Education Secretary, Kosofe Local Government, Hon. Babatunde Shoneye, Head Teacher, St Agnes Primary, Maryland, Mr Orisaheyi Akinwole with a cross section of parents during the demonstration session, showcasing the utility of the EKOEXCEL MP3 e-learning devices at St Agnes Primary School, Maryland.

…Lagos state is driving 21st century learning with EKOEXCEL eLearning tools

Following the official flag off of Project Zero by Governor Sanwo-Olu ably represented by Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat on 19th November 2020, during which he officially received 450,000 MP3 players to enhance learning for Lagos State public primary school pupils.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s flagship basic education transformation program, EKOEXCEL held a demonstration session showcasing the utility of the MP3 e-learning devices for primary school pupils with participation from Lagos State SUBEB, Education secretaries, parents.

Governor Sanwo-olu’s commitment to education in Lagos state during pandemic restrictions spurred a digital learning drive for state primary school pupils. An example of this is the rollout of EKOEXCEL MP3 media players provided to all 450,000 pupils. The parent friendly, grade appropriate pre-recorded lessons on the MP3 players will be regularly updated and make learning at home easier and more accessible for children of all households. This is the largest ever eLearning drive in Africa.

Speaking during the demonstration at St Agnes Primary School, Maryland, Education Secretary, Kosofe Local Government, Hon. Babatunde Shoneye stated that EKOEXCEL sets a new record in public primary school education with largest e-learning drive in Africa presenting each of the 450,000 Lagos State primary school pupils with free MP3 players which empowers their learning on an individual basis, allowing all pupils to learn at their own pace and even learn ahead of teacher instruction.

According to Shoneye, “This brings a high level of quality to primary education not even available in expensive private schools to all pupils in Lagos State’s free primary schools.”

Unleashing the power of e-learning, today’s event showcased the value, ease and simplicity of the technology for the young Lagos state primary school pupils and their families. A parent at the showcase event said “Education in Lagos State primary schools is now the best available in the state, this MP3 device further shows how much better education is in Lagos Public Schools as it provides our children with the power to learn faster and better than their counterparts in other schools”.

The Director of Schools, EKOEXCEL, Mrs Sonia Ivie said that the EKOEXCEL@Home learning adaptation was developed to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on Lagos state public primary school pupils. She noted that “Pupils were home with little or no access to any academic activity. It was important to develop a method of learning that would impact majority of the pupils at home. Interventions of the @Home learning program include

Online digital workbooks for children and interactive parent lesson guides

Provide engaging and downloadable audio lessons via radio and MP3 players

Interactive mobile assessment/quiz using WhatsApp.

Digital storybooks that children can download

WhatsApp virtual classroom to support pupils and parents.” She added.

The NUT Chairman, Lagos State, Hon. Adedoyin Adesina commended the government for investing in the welfare and educational development of the children, who he says are the future leaders. According to Adesina, the MP3 players are e-learning tools that will keep the pupils learning at home at the own pace and convenience.

He urged parents to complement the efforts of the teachers in the school and assist their children to take advantage of the MP3 Players provided by the government.

The MP3 players will give Lagos State pupil households access to parent friendly, age group specific EKOEXCEL@Home interactive audio lessons, below are the main features:

Digital MP3 player preloaded with daily Audio lessons for the term enabling pupils to learn at their own time and schedule.

The MP3 players ensures that all students can access every lesson that is designed for them to further their learning.

Digital portable, battery powered MP3 players (plus headphone and recharging cable) + Memory Card.

Distributed to all Primary Level households (estimated at 315,000 households – from ECCD to P6 in 1016 schools).

The EKOEXCEL branded players are easy to use and durable with the opportunity to replay lessons.

Players do not require internet connectivity and are not network dependent and are reusable. L-R: HOS, Social Mobilization, Mr Akande, NUT Chairman, Lagos State Mr. Adedoyin Adesina, Education Secretary, Kosofe Local Government, Hon. Babatunde Shoneye, Head Teacher, St Agnes Primary, Maryland, Mr Orisaheyi Akinwole during the demonstration session, showcasing the utility of the EKOEXCEL MP3 e-learning devices at St Agnes Primary School, Maryland.

About EKOEXCEL

Lagos state is driving excellence in learning for about 500,000 pupils across 1016 primary schools through EKOEXCEL. EKOEXCEL is an education reform programme that is successfully developing more highly skilled teachers; by training, supporting and motivating existing government teachers to succeed in their classrooms. Over 14 thousand government teachers are being re-trained and upskilled through EKOEXCEL.

Leveraging technology will enable teachers and head teachers to be more effective. They are also being supported through in-person and ongoing coaching.1016 head teachers will receive one-on-one coaching and support. The quality assurance team will be supported with digital tools.

EKOEXCEL is a government designed, funded and led programme.

Teachers are at the heart of successful learning. Introducing new training models to support and empower them will impact pupil and teacher success. The EKOEXCEL training is both up-front and on-the-job, throughout the year. A fundamental element is better methodology for teachers. The teachers will become more adept in helping children to learn in a positive environment.

As Lagos aspires to be a 21st century economy and maintain its position as a leading economy in Africa, a critical investment in basic education is required to build the quality workforce needed for the future.

More importantly, Lagos, like other cities, is unequivocal in its commitment to equity, closing the gap between the rich and the poor by ensuring access to quality education for all.

Vanguard News Nigeria